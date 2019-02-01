ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Metro Bus overnight.
According to witnesses, the bus slid into a car in the area of Arkansas and Arsenal, across from Riley’s Pub, in South City around 1:45 a.m. Friday.
A News 4 photographer on the scene said the road was icy.
An official with Metro told News 4 the amount of passengers on the bus was unknown but no one from the bus requested medical services.
The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been disclosed.
