NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in north St. Louis County Friday evening.
A dark colored mini van crashed into the front entrance of a Chinese restaurant just past 4:00 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road.
Police said that there were up to six employees and two customers inside.
At this time, authorities have not released what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
