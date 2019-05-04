ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department reported three people were transported to a local hospital Saturday evening after a multi-vehicle accident on I-64.
Two vehicles were found off the highway on Eastbound I-64 near the Kingshighway exit.
One person is in critical condition, another in serious condition and a third person was transported with non-urgent injuries, the department reported.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
