ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and the State of Missouri reported a sharp increase in the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Friday.
The reported the highest number of patients in the hospital for COVID-19 since May.
Missouri reported 886 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, the highest since early May, when 887 were in the hospital with the virus. There is a 72-hour delay in the reporting of state data so what was reported Friday is actually from Tuesday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported its largest increase in hospitalizations since May, with 32 new patients being hospitalized.
A total of of 171 patients are in St. Louis hospitals with COVID-19 and 173 patients are suspected to have COVID-19. The data from the task force has a lag time of two days.
The numbers come after Dr. Alex Garza, who is the head of the task force, said community spread was increasing.
At his briefing on Friday, Garza said, the "numbers (are) not going in the right direction."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.