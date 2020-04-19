ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The number of patients in the hospital for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area dropped slightly from Saturday to Sunday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.
683 patients who have COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 were in the hospital Saturday. That number decreased by 24 to 659 Sunday. The number of patients in the ICU dropped by one from 176 to 175.
However, the number of patients on a ventilator rose from 136 to 139.
A total of 41 COVID-19 patients were discharged Saturday from local hospitals. Over the past week, 343 COVID-19 patients have been discharged:
- Sunday, April 12: 43
- Monday, April 13: 50
- Tuesday, April 14: 59
- Wednesday, April 15: 41
- Thursday, April 16: 60
- Friday, April 17: 49
- Saturday, April 18: 41
The task force says they believe the number of those infected in the St. Louis area will peak around April 25.
