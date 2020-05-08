ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have reached their lowest level since mid-April in the St. Louis area, the region of Missouri hit hardest by the pandemic.
Meanwhile, an outbreak at a senior living facility and a rise in cases in Kansas City are threatening to slow the next phase of that city's reopening.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Thursday that 596 people diagnosed with or believed to have COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, the lowest number since April 11. The number of people in intensive care units and using ventilators also is declining.
