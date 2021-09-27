ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Walking your daughter down the aisle is a special moment for any dad, but like so many other things, COVID-19 is forcing tweaks to tradition.
Melvin Allen has been hospitalized at SSM St. Joseph's in St. Charles for nearly a month, it coincided with his daughter's wedding over the weekend. The staff set him up so he could attend virtually. They even got him a facemask with bowtie on it. Allen says he was preparing to get vaccinated when he contracted COVID-19.
"Please get that shot. Please, I'm begging you in Jesus' name, get that shot. Don't be like me, wait until the last minute. You'll end up in places you don't want to be," he said.
Allen, who is from Du Quoin, Illinois, says his daughter's wedding is extra special because it comes as he and his wife also celebrate 49 years of marriage.
