ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Frontline workers continue to be pushed to the max to treat patients, while keeping themselves safe from COVID-19. One team that is seeing a uniquely high rate of COVID-19 positive patients are those working in labor and delivery at the Women and Infants Center.
Dr. Jeannie Kelly, a Washington University maternal fetal medicine physician at the Women & Infants Center, said five to eight percent of women who arrive to give birth here test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic. She said that is 15 times higher than any other unit in the hospital routinely testing patients.
News 4's Paige Hulsey talked with her about the challenges this presents and how her team has adjusted throughout the pandemic to keep staff, moms, and babies safe.
