O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV/AP) -- Hospital beds across Missouri are nearly four-fifths full, and capacity is even more limited in intensive care units as the coronavirus pandemic continues its autumn surge.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday cited 2,805 hospitalizations statewide -- double the number from a month ago.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard notes that just 21% of capacity remains at hospitals, and ICU capacity is down to 17%.
Bed capacity is at 13% in northwest Missouri, 17% in the St. Louis region and 19% in Kansas City. ICU capacity is at 13% in the southwestern part of the state and in St. Louis.
In the St. Louis region, more than 1,000 people are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the most over.
Meanwhile, in Illinois, officials are continuing to caution against big Thanksgiving gatherings as another 47 people in the state have died from COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases on Monday. Public health officials nationwide are urging people to scrap traditional Thanksgiving plans to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, says it's not too late to reconsider big family gatherings.
