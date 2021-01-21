FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The horses that survived a tragic tractor trailer crash on westbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County in October 2020 are now available for adoption.
A semi transporting 29 horses tipped over on its side in a median just west of the Washington exit around 8:15 p.m. The Humane Society of Missouri, Boles Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.
Firefighters worked with veterinarians and crews from MERS-Large Animal Rescue to remove the horses from the highway with pull ropes, and several that were still on the trailer were pulled out with straps or a halter.
The Humane Society said 10 horses died at the scene, and four were euthanized.
The driver was not seriously hurt.
Eleven of the surviving horses were taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Mo. with shock, deep skin and leg abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma and back injuries. After receiving months of treatment, six of the surviving horses were made available for adoption in January 2021.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the horses can click here for more information.
