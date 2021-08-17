The horses that survived a tragic tractor trailer crash on westbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County in October 2020 are now available for adoption.
UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A horse rescued after a semi-truck crash in Franklin County has given birth!
Journey was brought to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch after a semi-truck transporting 29 horses crashed on Interstate 44 in October 2020. Ten horses died at the crash scene and four were euthanized, authorities said at the time.
Monday, the rescue organization announced that Journey had given birth to a colt in the morning hours. The two are bonding and the colt is nursing well, according to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch.
The ranch has made a camera available for people to watch the mother and son. Click here to view the live video.
