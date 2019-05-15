ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis woman is among six people who died in a plane crash in Alaska, near the town of Ketchikan on Tuesday.
Friends of 62-year-old Cassandra Webb said she lived in Affton and spent her free time traveling. News 4 learned Webb left for a Royal Princess cruise last Wednesday with a group of her childhood friends.
Webb’s friend, Angie Gokenbach said she was devastated to learn she was on-board.
“Horrendous, we’re still in denial, we can’t believe it until we saw her name on the news today,” said Gokenbach.
Federal investigators arrived Tuesday at the scene of a deadly mid-air crash in Alaska. Officials said six people died when the two sightseeing planes, carrying passengers from a cruise ship, collided near the town of Ketchikan.
The remains of the last two people missing were located Tuesday night, the Coast Guard said.
Gokenbach said Webb leaves behind two sons and was just two years from retiring. Friends describe her as happy, friendly and giving. Gokenbach said Webb collected clothing and jewelry to donate to women in shelters.
“She would actually collect clothes, purses and jewelry from friends and would match them all up, so they’d have a whole outfit to wear,” Gokenbach said.
Friends of Webb’s said they’re still coming to grips with the fact that she’s gone.
“I knew it had happened, but I still just can’t believe it,” said Gokenbach.
