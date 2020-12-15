ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cancer patients have a new place to stay when they come to St. Louis for treatment.
The American Cancer Society's "Hope Lodge" was rebuilt across the street from its old location on Lindell.
A fundraising campaign raised $10 million for a new living facility for patients and caregivers.
Tuesday, a new name was unveiled: "World Wide Technology Hope Lodge."
World Wide Technology was a key partner in the campaign to raise money and awareness.
"I feel great. It's really exciting to be here today and to see this some to life and really walk and tour the building," said CEO Jim Cavanaugh. "It's going to have a huge impact on these cancer patients. They would probably not be able to come here and access these great doctors and caregivers we have in St. Louis without the Hope Lodge. It's a very exciting day."
