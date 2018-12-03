ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hootie & The Blowfish will bring their 44-city tour to St. Louis in July!
The iconic pop-rock band announced their highly-anticipated return to full-time touring in 2019 Monday morning. Their ‘Group Therapy Tour’ will have special guests the Barenaked ladies.
The tour will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 13, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
