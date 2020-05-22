ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Honor flights for veterans have been postponed for now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the organization wants vets to know they are not forgotten.
News 4's Steve Harris shows how they are doing it.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Honor flights for veterans have been postponed for now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the organization wants vets to know they are not forgotten.
News 4's Steve Harris shows how they are doing it.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.