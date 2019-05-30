ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- It's not something you see every day but it happened at Lambert International Airport.
People in the airport's terminal stopped to applaud Honor Flight veterans as they passed by.
Todd Roach told News 4 he was in the airport Wednesday when an honor flight from Kansas came through. He said the group was in St. Louis making connections after canceled flights because of severe weather.
The veterans also got a round of applause when they were on the plane.
And Roach says he's never been happier for his flight to be held up.
