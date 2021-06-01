STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police in Ste. Genevieve County have identified a man who was found dead in ditch Saturday afternoon.
Authorities tell News 4 that they received a call around 4;15 p.m. about a body laying in a ditch in the northern part of the county. When deputies arrived, they found man dead. An autopsy determined he is the victim of a homicide.
Police released photos of tattoos found on the man's body hoping the public would help in identifying him. He was identified Tuesday as Ladarius Reynard Austin, 32.
