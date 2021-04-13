NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Officers are in a standoff with a homicide suspect at a North County home, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Chambers in Moline Acres. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A tactical unit is on the scene and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Our Tactical Operations Unit is responding to a scene in the 2300 block of Chambers Road in Moline Acres for an armed/barricaded individual. Please avoid the immediate area as they work towards a peaceful resolution. pic.twitter.com/YgrlkNiH5c— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) April 14, 2021
Other information was not immediately known.
