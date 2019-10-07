ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called to a South City street after a woman was shot Monday.
Officers were called to the 4900 Oleatha around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot in the stomach.
Police initially said the injury was possibly the result of an accidental shooting, but later said homicide investigators had been called.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.