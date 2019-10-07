Oleatha homi 10/7 2

A News 4 crew saw two evidence markets on a couple stairs leading into a fenced off area at the side of the building.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called to a South City street after a woman was shot Monday.

Officers were called to the 4900 Oleatha around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot in the stomach.

Police initially said the injury was possibly the result of an accidental shooting, but later said homicide investigators had been called.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released.

