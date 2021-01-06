ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called to a north St. Louis street after a woman was shot Wednesday.
Police said a woman was found shot in the 4400 block of Penrose before 12:30 p.m. She was not conscious nor breathing when first responders arrived.
No other details have been released.
