ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called to North City following a shooting Friday.
A man was found unconscious and not breathing following a shooting in the 4400 block of Natural Bridge around 12 p.m.
Police said the incident occurred inside a building at the location.
No other information has been released.
