ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured in an early morning shooting near Fairground Park.
The 22-year-old man was found shot in a yard in the 4100 block of Farlin Ave. around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The victim said he went to meet a woman at the location and then a man suddenly appeared and shot him.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. The Homicide Division was called to handle the ongoing investigation because of the man’s condition.
