ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday night.
The unidentified man was shot in the chest in the 3900 block of Alberta around 11:20 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, the man was not conscious or breathing.
No other details have been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.