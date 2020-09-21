ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called to the scene of an early morning shooting in south St. Louis.
A man was found shot in the head inside a home in the 5200 block of Parker around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
No other details have been released.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
