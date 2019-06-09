ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide investigators were called after two children were shot in south St. Louis Sunday.
Police said two children were shot in the 4600 block of Michigan Ave. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood Saturday around 8:30 p.m.
According to a woman who said she was the grandmother of the victims, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the back. Witnesses told News 4 the father of a 3-year-old performed CPR on his daughter.
In an overnight update, police said both of the shooting victims were around 2 years old. Also in that update, officials confirmed one victim was listed as critical and the other was grazed by a bullet.
Information regarding a possible suspect has not been disclosed by authorities.
No other information has been released.
