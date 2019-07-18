ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two homicide investigations are underway after separate overnight shootings in St. Louis.
The first fatal shooting happened at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at Halls Ferry Circle and Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis. According to police, a man was found shot dead at the location.
About an hour later, at Hodiamont and Julian, in the West End neighborhood, a man between the ages of 18 and 20 was found shot inside a crashed vehicle that had caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The overnight shootings bring the total of homicides in the city to 103 for 2019. By the end of July last year, the city had 105 homicides. At the end of July in 2017 there were 114 homicides.
Police have not released any other information regarding either homicide.
