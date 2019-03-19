ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called to two separate scenes in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The first investigation began before 10:30 a.m. after a man was found dead in the 700 block of Aubert Avenue.
Less than an hour later, police were called to the area of West Florissant and Park Lane for a shooting. Police said a man was found dead at the location.
No other information regarding either homicide has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.