ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the western part of St. Louis City. 

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were found shot inside a car in the 5900 block of Bartmer in the West End neighborhood. Police believe the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. 

It's still unclear whether one or both victims died from the shooting. No other information was released. 

