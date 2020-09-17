WASHINGTON PARk, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the Metro East after a man was shot and killed.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said they were notified of a gunshot victim in the 5400 block of Rosemont in Washington Park.
A 30-year-old man from Washington Park was transported by friends to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.