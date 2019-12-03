ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis County Tuesday evening.
Detectives responded to the 9600 block of Ventura Drive to the Laurel Park Apartments.
This is an unincorporated area of St. Louis County near Moline Acres.
Police have not released any further information.
