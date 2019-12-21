ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide has been requested for an investigation in the Debaliviere Place neighborhood late Saturday afternoon.
Detectives were called to the 5600 block of Kingsbury just after 4 p.m.
Police have not released any further information.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.