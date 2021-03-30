BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A source tells News 4 there is a homicide investigation underway in Berkeley.
Emergency crews were called to the 8600 block of Stella Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting. A source told News 4 one person was killed.
No other information has been released. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
