VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the Metro East.
Officials with the Venice Police Department said there was homicide a at 402 Broadway at a Mobil gas station.
No other information was released.
VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the Metro East.
Officials with the Venice Police Department said there was homicide a at 402 Broadway at a Mobil gas station.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.