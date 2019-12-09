ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway after officers found a dead person north of the Central West End early Monday morning.
Police said officers responded to a suspicious death in the 4000 block of Delmar around 3:25 a.m.
The homicide division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.