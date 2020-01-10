ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to the Shaw neighborhood after a man was found dead Friday morning.
Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. for a "sudden death" in the 4000 block of Shaw. When officers arrived at the area, they found a man dead in an alley in the 4000 block of De Tonty Street.
The man’s cause of death is currently unknown but police said he had injuries to his face and chest.
Police later identified the victim as Roger Richardson, 48, of Belleville, Illinois.
No other details have been released.
