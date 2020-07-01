ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A homicide investigation is underway in north St. Louis.
An unidentified man was found with several puncture wounds in the 5200 block of Gilmore around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
