ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a murder in the Fountain Park neighbor of north St. Louis.
A man was found shot in the head Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Walton. Police said the man is likely in his 40s and was not breathing when they arrived on scene.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.
Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.