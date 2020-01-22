Fountain Park killing

Police found a man shot in the head along Walton in north St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a murder in the Fountain Park neighbor of north St. Louis.

A man was found shot in the head Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Walton. Police said the man is likely in his 40s and was not breathing when they arrived on scene.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.