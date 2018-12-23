NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman were shot and killed in North St. Louis early Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Police responded to Aubert Street near Page, around 4 a.m. Sunday where they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.
Police said both of the victims were alive at the time, but neither was conscious or breathing.
Both victims were pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
