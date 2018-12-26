NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting, homicide that took place in North St. Louis County just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Chambers and Halls Ferry Road near Castle Point. Police responded to a call for a vehicle accident in the area and upon arrival discovered an adult male victim, who was inside of a vehicle that traveled off the roadway near the intersection.
The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon cautioning motorists to avoid the area.
If you are traveling in North County this afternoon/evening, think about avoiding the area of Halls Ferry & Chambers. We are working a scene there that will take considerable time.— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 26, 2018
Police say the scene and investigation remains active as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Louis County PD is urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
