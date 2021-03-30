BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a Berkeley home Tuesday morning.
St. Louis County police were called to the 8600 block of Stella Avenue around 6:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside of a home.
The St. Louis County Police Department was requested to assist the Berkeley Police Department in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
