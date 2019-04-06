NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The homicide division with the St. Louis Police Department has been requested after a man was shot in the face in North City Saturday afternoon.
Police said a man was shot in the face in the 3900 block of North 21st Street Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.
Police found the victim unresponsive and he was transported to an area hospital.
This is a developing story.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.