ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The homicide division with St. Louis City's police department is investigating a shooting in North City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male was shot near Lambdin Ave. and Ashland Ave. just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Officers didn't say where the victim was shot or how old he is but the injuries are severe enough the homicide division had to be called to investigate.
No other information was released.
