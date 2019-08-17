NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Homicide detectives were called to the Kingsway West neighborhood to investigate a deadly shooting Friday night.
The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of St. Louis Ave around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a 25-year-old man dead from gunshot wound to the torso in the alley.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
