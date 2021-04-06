ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a shooting including multiple victims in north St. Louis County Tuesday.
According to police, at least two people were shot, saying one had died. The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Jennings Station Road, at a gas station, near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue.
No other information was made immediately available. This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as the story develops.
