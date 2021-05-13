NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. near North Grand and Montgomery. Officers said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition. Due to the victim's condition, the Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
