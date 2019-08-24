ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a 43-year-old man found dead in the Hyde Park neighborhood early Friday morning.
Officers arrived to the 2100 block of Penrose just past 7:30 a.m. and found 43-year-old Kyle Dickerson, of Edwardsville, Illinois, dead in an alley. Police said Dickerson died from an apparent puncture wound.
Limited details surrounding incident has been released.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.