NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 50s was found dead in the grass in North City.
The man's body was discovered in the yard of a home in the 5900 block of Harney, which is in the Walnut Park neighborhood, just after 9 a.m. Sunday. He had abrasions and trauma to his head, investigators said.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
