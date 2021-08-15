KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating the death of a man in his 60s in North City.

The man's body was discovered inside a home in the 5900 block of Harney, which is in the Walnut Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police are officially describing what happened as a "sudden death." Homicide detectives are investigating. 

