NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating the death of a man in his 60s in North City.
The man's body was discovered inside a home in the 5900 block of Harney, which is in the Walnut Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday.
Police are officially describing what happened as a "sudden death." Homicide detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.