SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis on Monday evening.
A man in his 20s was shot near the intersection of Keokuk and Gustine, near Amberg Park just after 6:30 p.m.
Police said he was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
