ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in west St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Page and Goodfellow, police say.
Authorities did not immediately have information on the condition of the victim but said homicide detectives were called to the scene.
